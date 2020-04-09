Managing a farm during COVID-19

The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has brought the need for business health, safety and continuity planning to the forefront. Now is the time to communicate with employees and family members regarding plans to keep them safe, healthy, and working especially during the busy planting season. This is also a good time to review important community contact information including your Emergency contacts and Public Health Department.

While much of the negative impact on Agriculture by COVID19 is out of our control, there are things you can do now to reduce or prevent the impact of COVID19 on the health and productivity of your farm. Please do not fail to take care of yourself.

Find resources about:

Finances

Paycheck Protection Program Farmer eligibility and sign up began April 3, 2020 for this program provides forgivable loans to small businesses to pay their employees during the COVID-19 crisis. Information about updates to the Paycheck Protection Program and what farmers need to know in this 30-minute video

Families First Coronavirus Recovery Act: Legal Obligations for Farms with Employees during COVID-19 This document provides information to farms with employees to help them understand this new law

Managing COVID-19 Instigated Risk on the Dairy Farm – Be Optimistic, But Plan Many in the dairy industry may face tough conversations in the year ahead. This document breaks down the challenges by what risks may be faced today versus next week or the months ahead.

State of Dairy Markets In this April 1, 2020 article, Mark Stephenson, Director of Dairy Policy Analysis at UW-Madison discusses the current state of dairy markets, dumping of milk, how bad will it get, is there relief? and What can we do?

Six Possible Impacts of COVID 19 on Farms University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension – specific considerations that farmers, farming families, ag employers, and employees need to be aware of and plan for (March 16, 2020)

Managing Your Personal Finances during COVID19 Frequently asked questions (and answers) about financial challenges as a result of COVID19 about insurance, sick leave and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA). Farmers, along with self-employed/1099-filers, are specifically mentioned in the PUA overview created by DWD. More information about PUA applications and benefits can be found on DWD.

COVID19 Impacts on the Dairy Industry video series A three-part video series, highlight perspectives on the COVID-19 pandemic; impacts on the farm; and finding ways to regain a sense of control to put these stressful times into perspective. Access the videos at the following link: UW Extension Agriculture COVID-19 Response: Farm Finances COVID 19 – Impacts on the Dairy Industry – An Overview

A conversation that highlights perspectives on the COVID-19 pandemic; impacts on the farm; and finding ways to regain some sense of control to put these stressful times into perspective. 8-minute video COVID 19 – Impacts on the Dairy Industry #2 (Communication, Planning, Action)

Part #2 of a conversation on the COVID-19 pandemic and ideas for ag producers. Includes importance of transparent conversations with family, lenders, and other stakeholders. We also talk about how time spent PLANNING and PREPARING is a good tool to reduce stress, and the clarity gained helps farmers to make better decisions during times of high stress. 10-minute video COVID 19 Impacts on the Dairy Industry #3 (Markets, Recovery, Actions to Reduce Stress)

Part #3 of a conversation on the COVID-19 pandemic and ideas for farmers and ag producers. Includes observations on national and global markets, opinions on recovery, how consumer habits changed with respect to dairy product consumption in the COVID-19 crisis, and SPECIFIC ways to throttle back the normal stress response (eating, sleep, activity, routine and finding quiet time to reflect). 13-minute video Speakers in the conversation are UW-Madison, Division of Extension Farm Management Specialists: Mark Stephenson, Director of Dairy Policy Analysis and Director of the UW Center for Dairy Profitability, UW-Madison. John Shutske, Agricultural Safety & Health Specialist and Director of UW Center for Agricultural Safety & Health, UW-Madison. Kevin Bernhardt, Farm Management Specialist, UW-Platteville, and affiliated with the Center for Dairy Profitability.

Social distancing protocol on farms

Social Distancing for Farmers Three action items on how farmers can incorporate social distancing into their farm operations.

I am having seed, feed, chemicals and other products delivered – what precautions should I take? Tips to minimize risk when have items delivered to the farm. Staying healthy and taking delivery of seed, fertilizer and other farm inputs This 11-minute video provides practical information to minimize contact and infection from COVID-19 virus for farmers and others handling agricultural input products

Managing visitors and deliveries to farms Farms are the origin of the food industry. The health of farmers is instrumental at the start of a safe and secure food system. For this reason, farmers and those providing service to farms are identified as essential for Americans. UW-Madison Extension experts advise farms to consider all avenues of potential virus spread and develop protocols to reduce risk of disease.

Best management practices for providing a safe shopping environment at farmers markets. Farmers markets, like grocery stores, are considered an essential food resource. Each farmers market must decide if it can provide a shopping environment at least of equal safety to local grocery stores. See more resources including for food cart and food truck business owners and community garden managers.

Planning to ensure farm continuation

Planning for a Labor Disruption This guide is meant to help you develop proper plans to deal with labor disruptions

What’s Your Staffing Plan if COVID-19 Hits Your Farm? Tips on how to build a plan should any of your employees, key team leaders, or you yourself fall ill.

Creating a Dairy Farm Operating Plan A clear and easily available operating plan identifies people who are familiar with the farm to take over operations if you are unable to farm for a while and provides clarity on what needs to be done – template included.

Farm Continuation Planning in Response to COVID-19 Tips to develop a clear and easily available field, planting, and harvest plan for family, friends, and neighbors to use in case the farm’s manager is ill or unable to perform or direct field operations – template included.

Maintaining a safe workplace

COVID-19 Guidance for Farm Employers Farms have unique challenges with the rapidly spreading COVID-19. UW-Madison Extension experts provide tips for farm employers about communicating COVID-19 protocol to employees. IN SPANISH Información para empleadores agrícolas durante la pandemia de COVID-19 6-minute video COVID-19 Orientación para trabajadores agrícolas hispanos

What farm jobs/chores can I safely give kids who are home from school? Guidance for safe and age-appropriate jobs for your kids.

Get Your Workplace Ready for Pandemic Flu A workbook (set of factsheets), on workplace preparedness for flu pandemic by the Center for Disease Control

Preparedness, Response, Recovery Plan A series of action steps that an organization should take for a potential epidemic.

More on Safe Workplace on YouTub including “Fighting through the Fog of Stress”

Learn the facts about COVID-19

What exactly is COVID? Information and guidance from public health partners about COVID-19

As a farmer what are my risks of contracting COVID-19? Information about how the virus is transmitted and what farmers can do to minimize their risk.

Does working with dairy or beef cattle provide a natural resistance or immunity to COVID-19? Information that clarifies why working with dairy or beef cattle does not provide immunity from COVID-19.

American Veterinary Medical Association Information on COVID-19 and the impact on veterinary medicine and other supply chain effects.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), and local health departments have compiled information for the general public to learn more about COVID-19.

As an individual, there are things you can do to help prevent the spread of illness.